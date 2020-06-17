Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Alvin's life story with friends and family

Share Alvin's life story with friends and family

Alvin Myers

Alvin Lee Myers, 75, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services in Fort Smith.

He is survived by his mother, Betty Jo Sangster; a sister, Janie David; two halfsisters, Betty Baty and Virginia Bender; and a halfbrother, Kenneth Cole.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store