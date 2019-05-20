|
Alvin Trusty
Alvin Cornelius Trusty, age 91, transitioned peacefully to his heavenly home May 19, 2019. He was born May 21, 1927.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Juanita; his son, Michael Trusty (Patricia); his daughter, Lisa Douglas (Stan); his grandson, Bradford Douglas (Paige); his granddaughter, Elizabeth Carradini (Joe); and two great-grand-children.
Alvin was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army Occupation Forces in Europe immediately following World War II, and was a retired employee of Rainbo Baking Co. of Fort Smith and Tulsa. He was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Greenwood.
Alvin was preceded in death by his parents, Byron Trusty and Freeda Thomas Trusty; his brothers, Ray, Leroy and Glynn; and his sisters, Ladene Trusty and Lilia Whitecotton.
He is survived by his sister, Ruth Steffy (Marlon); and one niece and numerous nephews.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris. His funeral celebration of a long and happy life will follow at 11 a.m. with interment at Ellsworth Cemetery, near Subiaco. The service will be officiated by the Rev. John Miller of First Assembly of God Church in Greenwood with the eulogy and obituary provided by the Rev. Glynn L. Trusty Jr. of Assembly of God Church in Elm Springs.
Pallbearers will be Alvin's nephews, Todd Steffy, Tommy Steffy, Ron Trusty, Rick Trusty, Glynn Trusty and Steve Trusty.
Published in Times Record on May 21, 2019