Alvis Simpson
Alvis Murry Simpson, 91, of Poteau went to be with the Lord on March 22, 2020, in Poteau. He was born Dec. 30, 1928, in Cecil to Elbert "Burt" Simpson and Cora Shetterly Simpson. Murry was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a retired accountant from Arkansas Oklahoma Gas Co. Murry was a member of For His Glory Church in Fort Smith. Murry was an active member of the Downtown Sertoma Club for many years, serving as a director, treasurer and president. He was also active in Sertoma International.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jeanie Simpson; and two brothers, Eland and Ralph Simpson.
Murry is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Penny and Jack Jedlicka of Poteau; and two grandchildren, Shaden Jedlicka of Oklahoma City and Mikey Black of Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 26 at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to For His Glory Church, 1215 S. O St., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or the .
Published in Times Record on Mar. 25, 2020