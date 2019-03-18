|
Amber Figgins
Amber Figgins, 34, of Ozark died March 12, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Family-held memorial will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Faith Pentecostal Church in Ozark. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
She is survived by her children Godric and Jolien Figgins, both of Ozark; her parents, Barbara and Stan Rosson of Ozark; two sisters, Faith Johnson of Paris and Regina Cheney of Kansas; three brothers, Daniel, Joshua and David Rosson, all of Ozark.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 20, 2019
