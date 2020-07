Or Copy this URL to Share

Amelia Rodriguez

Amelia Rose Rodriguez, infant daughter of Amanda and Jose Rodriguez, died July 30, 2020, at a local hospital.

There will be no formal services at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her grandparents, Margaret and Danny Preston and Claudia and Alex Rodriguez.



