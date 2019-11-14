|
Amos Hunter
Amos Hunter, 60, of Roland died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Roland.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Box Cemetery in Vian under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his companion, Sue Gaddy; a daughter, Kelly Ross of Roland; a son, George Gaddy of Roland; two sisters: Charlene Barnes of Tulsa and Cherry Morgan of Muskogee, Okla.; two brothers, Bob Hunter of Muldrow and David Hunter of Oktaha, Okla.; and two grandchildren.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 3-5 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 16, 2019