Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Amos Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amos Hunter

Send Flowers
Amos Hunter Obituary
Amos Hunter
Amos Hunter, 60, of Roland died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Roland.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Box Cemetery in Vian under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his companion, Sue Gaddy; a daughter, Kelly Ross of Roland; a son, George Gaddy of Roland; two sisters: Charlene Barnes of Tulsa and Cherry Morgan of Muskogee, Okla.; two brothers, Bob Hunter of Muldrow and David Hunter of Oktaha, Okla.; and two grandchildren.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 3-5 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amos's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -