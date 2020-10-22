1/1
Amos Shumway Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amos Shumway Jr.
Amos Floyd Shumway Jr., 97, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
He was a self-employed private contractor, a U.S. Army veteran and a longtime resident of Van Buren. He was a Mason and an avid Razorback fan. He loved bowling, fishing and playing bridge. He was of the Methodist faith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Roxie Jane Parker Shumway; his parents, Amos Sr. and Dica (Willis) Shumway; and three brothers, Jay, Dick and Daryl Shumway.
He is survived by a sister, Jean Barnhurst of Lauerkin, Utah; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family; along with his bridge buddies and the special staff and residents at Butterfield Place and Methodist Village in Fort Smith.
Graveside service with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved