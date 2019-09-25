|
|
Amy Hatler
Memorial service for Amy René Hatler will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Minden, La.
The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until service time at the church.
Amy was born Nov. 3, 1977, in Franklin, La., and entered into rest Sept. 2, 2019, in Minden. Amy fought a brave battle with stage 4 cancer for 20 months. Her tenacity, feisty spirit and positive outlook on life were an inspiration to all those who followed her journey. During her final days, Amy was under the care of Regional Hospice and was surrounded by several family members when she drew her last breath.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Raymond and Wanda Hatler (paternal) and Arthur and Betty Fromenthal (maternal); and her daughter, Bethany Ann Rentrop.
She is survived by her mother, Karen (Dean) McCrary of Minden; father, Randy (Elizabeth) Hatler of Webster, Texas; sons, Jayce Rentrop of Columbus, Ohio, and Daniel Hatler of Minden; sisters, Stacy (Michael) Johnson of Goose Creek, S.C., Beth (Jake) Moore of Hackett and Meredith Hatler of Webster; brothers, Kyle Hatler of Houston and Joshua Hatler of Webster; five nieces, Autumn Johnson, Emma Moore, Mackenzie Johnson, Ella Moore and Peyton Hatler; and many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved her dearly.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden. (318) 377-3412.
