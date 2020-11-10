Amy McDonald
Amy McDonald, 36, of Alma passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born July 25, 1984, in Texarkana, Texas. She was a teacher in the Van Buren School District.
She is survived by her husband, Michael McDonald of the home; two sons, Ben and Cole McDonald of the home; her parents, Jerry and Glenda Crutcher of Van Buren; and a sister, Haley Nicholson and husband Chandler of Alma.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Liberty Cemetery in Greenwood, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, please go to EdwardsVan-Alma.com
.