1/1
Amy McDonald
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amy McDonald
Amy McDonald, 36, of Alma passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born July 25, 1984, in Texarkana, Texas. She was a teacher in the Van Buren School District.
She is survived by her husband, Michael McDonald of the home; two sons, Ben and Cole McDonald of the home; her parents, Jerry and Glenda Crutcher of Van Buren; and a sister, Haley Nicholson and husband Chandler of Alma.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Liberty Cemetery in Greenwood, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, please go to EdwardsVan-Alma.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved