Andra Williams
Andra Marie (Bray) Williams, 59, of Greenwood passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at her home. She was a cook for the public school system and attended Assembly of God Church in Greenwood.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy D. Bray; and a sister, Kathy Jackson.
She is survived by a son, Larry Don Williams and his better half, Judy Brown; her mother, Reba Bray; a daughter, Kathy Peterson and husband Mark; a brother, Jim Bray Jr.; a sister, Jerri Roberts and husband Mark; five grandchildren, Grant, Haylin and Zadie Williams and Zach and Brooklyn Chittenden; numerous nieces, nephews and friends; and many more children who called her "Momma."
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood.
Viewing will 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Honorary pallbearers are Paul Brown, Anthony Freeman and her grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for thoughts and prayers, or memorial contributions may be made to the abused women's shelter in Fort Smith.
.