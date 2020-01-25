|
|
Andrea Beckman
Andrea Lyn Beckman, 46, passed away Jan. 24, 2020. She was born in Fort Smith on April 6, 1973, to David and Gale Beckman. She grew up in Fort Smith and graduated from Northside High School in 1991. Andrea attended Westark and Arkansas Tech, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts and was cum laude; she received her master's degree in counseling from the University of Arkansas in 2007. She was the director of Keep Fort Smith Beautiful.
Andrea was preceded in death by a brother, Lance David Beckman; and her grandparents, Mary Frances Beckman, Frank Beckman, Norma Henson and James L. Henson.
She is survived by her parents, David and Gale Beckman; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, with whom she was very close.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Central Presbyterian Church, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Central Presbyterian Church, 2901 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in Times Record from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020