Andrew Hebert
1076 - 2020
Andrew Jason Hebert, 43, of Poteau passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Poteau. He was born Dec. 20, 1976, in Fort Smith to Kenny D. and Priscilla (McDonald) Hebert. He worked at Mazzios.
He was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents, Harold and Geraldine Hebert and Arthur and Juanita McDonald.
Survivors include his mother, Priscilla Hebert of Poteau; his wife, Dana Grace Hebert; a stepdaughter, Darbi Grace; his mother-in-law, Pam Huddleston of Wister; a sister, Tracy Lamb; a nephew, James Lamb; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Calvary Church in Poteau with Rodney Mattox officiating. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau. Masks are preferred but not required.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Cory Wood, Jeremy Wade, Kevin Merritt, Todd Hackler, Roy Aldridge and Ronnie Rogers.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
