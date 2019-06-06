|
|
Andrew Mattox
Andrew Wayne Mattox, 25, of Poteau passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at his home. He was a supervisor at Walmart in Poteau. He was a 2012 graduate of Poteau High School and a member of Southside Baptist Church in Poteau.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Southside Baptist Church in Poteau with burial to follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with friends one hour prior to the service.
He is survived by his parents, Shannon and Todd Mattox of Poteau; five brothers Justin Mattox, Austin Mattox, Todd Mattox Jr., Holden Mattox and Nicholas Mattox, all of Poteau; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Chevy Galetra, Justin Mattox, Austin Mattox, Todd Mattox Jr., Holden Mattox and Nicolas Mattox.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on June 7, 2019