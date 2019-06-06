Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Mattox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Mattox

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Andrew Mattox Obituary
Andrew Mattox
Andrew Wayne Mattox, 25, of Poteau passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at his home. He was a supervisor at Walmart in Poteau. He was a 2012 graduate of Poteau High School and a member of Southside Baptist Church in Poteau.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Southside Baptist Church in Poteau with burial to follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with friends one hour prior to the service.
He is survived by his parents, Shannon and Todd Mattox of Poteau; five brothers Justin Mattox, Austin Mattox, Todd Mattox Jr., Holden Mattox and Nicholas Mattox, all of Poteau; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Chevy Galetra, Justin Mattox, Austin Mattox, Todd Mattox Jr., Holden Mattox and Nicolas Mattox.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now