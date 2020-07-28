Andy Mayo
Anthony "Andy" Mayo, 60, passed away Sunday July 26, 2020. He was born Nov. 8, 1959, in Detroit to Billie Gene and Nell Jo Mayo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gina; and two angel grandbabies.
He is survived by daughter, NeAndra Champion (Robert) and their children Eli, Abigail, Jordan, Grace and Issac; daughter, Jennifer Broyles (Harlan); and their mother, Cheryl Mayo. Survivors also include his brothers, Robert Mize (Shelia), Freddie Mayo (Beverly) and Pedro Mayo (April); his sisters, Cathy Chronister and Sherry Roe (Steve); the children of Gina, Christy Harris, Robin Russell, Samantha Smith, Amanda Taylor, Kim Mahar and Jackie Cantrell along with their significant others, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends that he considered family.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 30 at Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith
Memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Clinic, 615 N. B St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
