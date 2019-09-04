Home

Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
Andy Spence Obituary
Andy Spence
Andy Leroy Spence, 61, of Alma died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Mitchell Cemetery in Gans.
He is survived by his wife, Eva; a son, Randall Spence of Shady Point; his mother, Sue Spence of Van Buren; two brothers, John Spence of Van Buren and Jess Spence of Chester; and four grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m .Friday at the funeral home, where family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 5, 2019
