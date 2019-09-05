|
|
Andy Spence
Andy Leroy Spence, 61, of Alma was born Sept. 5, 1957, in Van Buren to Sue (Williams) Spence and Lloyd Spence. He passed away Sept. 3, 2019, in Fort Smith. He married Eva Jean (England) Spence on July 4, 1987, in Alma. He was a heavy equipment operator for Gryner and Harris Construction Cos. and was of the Assembly of God faith.
He is survived by his wife, Eva of the home; a son, Randall Plank and Ronni of Shady Point; four grandchildren, Madison, Harley, Ethan and Ryan; two brothers, John Spence of Van Buren and Jess Spence of Chester; his mother, Sue Spence of Van Buren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father; two sisters, Mary Plumtree and Connie Abu-Haider; and a brother, Harold Spence.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw. Burial will follow at Mitchell Cemetery in Gans, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
Active pallbearers will be Erick Spence, Raymond Lyle, Wesley Gryner, Daniel Beck, Trevor England and Kyle Pendergrass.
Honorary pallbearers are John Spence, Jess Spence, Dennis England, Rocky England, Gayland England and William Gryner Jr.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw, where family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 6, 2019