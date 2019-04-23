|
|
Andy Werner
Andy Mark Werner, 57, of Greenwood passed away April 21, 2019, in Little Rock. He was born Feb. 12, 1962, in Osage, Iowa. He loved fishing, grilling, football and cooking.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert John Werner; and one sister, Cynthia Wiagant.
He is survived by one son, Andrew Werner of Lavaca; one daughter, Jessica Clark (Chris) of Stacy Ville, Iowa; his mother, Angela Werner of Osage; four brothers, Jim Werner (Dort) of Osage, Randy Werner (Myra) of Fort Smith, Joe Werner of Osage and John Werner (Carolyn) of Osage; two sisters, Dori Werner and Le Gene Smith (Alan), both of Osage; and two grandchildren, Lyric and Melody Clark
Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the VFW in Osage.
Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Lavaca.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 24, 2019