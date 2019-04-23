Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis-Roberts Funeral Chapel-Lavaca
Highway 96 & Hwy 255
Lavaca, AR 72941
(479) 674-5700
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
VFW
Osage, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andy Werner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andy Werner


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Andy Werner Obituary
Andy Werner
Andy Mark Werner, 57, of Greenwood passed away April 21, 2019, in Little Rock. He was born Feb. 12, 1962, in Osage, Iowa. He loved fishing, grilling, football and cooking.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert John Werner; and one sister, Cynthia Wiagant.
He is survived by one son, Andrew Werner of Lavaca; one daughter, Jessica Clark (Chris) of Stacy Ville, Iowa; his mother, Angela Werner of Osage; four brothers, Jim Werner (Dort) of Osage, Randy Werner (Myra) of Fort Smith, Joe Werner of Osage and John Werner (Carolyn) of Osage; two sisters, Dori Werner and Le Gene Smith (Alan), both of Osage; and two grandchildren, Lyric and Melody Clark
Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the VFW in Osage.
Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Lavaca.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now