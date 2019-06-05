Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Angel Dye Obituary
Angel Dye
Angel Dye, 84, of Van Buren passed away Monday, June 3, 2019. She was born Jan. 16, 1935, in Memphis, Tenn., to the late Patrick and Laura Pierson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Dye; and longtime companion, Bill Byers.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda Cole of Panama City, Fla.; a son, Wayne Dye of Van Buren; five grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Family-hosted graveside memorial service will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at Forest Park Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on June 6, 2019
