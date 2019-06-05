|
Angel Dye
Angel Dye, 84, of Van Buren passed away Monday, June 3, 2019. She was born Jan. 16, 1935, in Memphis, Tenn., to the late Patrick and Laura Pierson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Dye; and longtime companion, Bill Byers.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda Cole of Panama City, Fla.; a son, Wayne Dye of Van Buren; five grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Family-hosted graveside memorial service will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at Forest Park Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on June 6, 2019