Angel Grabowski

Angel Diane Grabowski, 64, of Fort Smith died Aug. 21, 2020, at a local hospital.

Family-held memorial service will be at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas; five daughters, Doris, Margaret, Mary and Rebekkah Keahey and Lori Brown; five sons, Monty, Phillip and Adam Keahey and Kevin and Gabriel Brown; two brothers, William Bradley and Randy Brown; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store