Angel Maxwell

Angel Avery Maxwell, infant son of Haley Ratledge and David Maxwell, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at a local hospital.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Roland City Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.

In addition to his parents, he is also survived by two siblings, Nevaeh and Declan Buie; and his grandparents, Crystal and Brian Smith and Karen Tally.



