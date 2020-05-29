Angel Maxwell
Angel Maxwell
Angel Avery Maxwell, infant son of Haley Ratledge and David Maxwell, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at a local hospital.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Roland City Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
In addition to his parents, he is also survived by two siblings, Nevaeh and Declan Buie; and his grandparents, Crystal and Brian Smith and Karen Tally.

Published in Times Record from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
