Angel Mendez

Angel Mendez, 29, of Alma died Nov. 21, 2020.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Evangel Temple Assembly of God Church in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

She is survived by her fiancé, Quintin Raper; a stepson, Zachary Raper; her mother, Heather Mendez; her father, Ignacio Mendez; her stepfather, Marco Apolinar; and three siblings, Takemi Mendez and Mia and Christian Apolinar.



