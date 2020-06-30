Angela Coleman
Angela "Angie" Coleman, 46, of Muldrow died Monday, June 29, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Salem Cemetery in Bell, Okla., under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by her husband, Martin; a daughter, Britny Coleman; three sons, Adam, Jalen and Kaden Coleman; a brother, Larry Bird; and 13 grandchildren.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
