Angela Coleman

Angela "Angie" Coleman, 46, of Muldrow died Monday, June 29, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Salem Cemetery in Bell, Okla., under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

She is survived by her husband, Martin; a daughter, Britny Coleman; three sons, Adam, Jalen and Kaden Coleman; a brother, Larry Bird; and 13 grandchildren.



