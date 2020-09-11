Angela Dodson
Angela "Gel" Denise Dodson, age 48, passed away Sept. 2, 2020. Angel, as she was affectionately called by all, was born in Fort Smith to Theodore A. Dodson Jr. and Willie D. Dodson, who preceded her in death. She graduated from Dorsey High School in Los Angeles, where she later became a licensed cosmetologist.
Angel accepted Christ at an early age at Mission Point Baptist Church. In her youth, she was a member of the award-winning youth choir The Spirituallettes. Later, she became the proud mother of a beautiful son, Chad Irving Jr. She was a mother, mentor and friend to all who crossed her path, especially the young women in the community. She routinely opened her home and offered her resources to those who needed to know God's love. She was a faithful member of Unity Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Smith. Angel was true to her calling and faithful until her death to finish the work assigned to her hands.
She is survived by her most precious gift, her son Chad E. Irving Jr. of Los Angeles; five brothers, the Rev. Theodore A. Dodson III (Robin) of Fort Smith, Douglas Dodson of Clarksville, the Rev. James Dodson of Taylor, Mich., Warren Dodson (Shalinda) of Temecula, Calif., and the Rev. William Dodson of McKinney, Texas; her aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and a host of adopted nieces, nephews and God's children.
Celebration of Angela's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 at House of Restoration, 2201 S. 46th St., Fort Smith, with burial to follow at Oak Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
.