Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Angela Kuykendall Obituary
Angela Kuykendall
Angela Kuykendall, 59, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at a local hospital. She was an accounts receivable clerk for Little Debbie Foods. Angela was a wife, mom, nana, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Even when she was in much pain, she was always concerned about others. She loved the Lord and her family. She was a dedicated prayer warrior for her family. She was a member of Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gene Dotson.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Fred Kuykendall of the home; one daughter, Andrea Vessels of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; one son, Fred Kuykendall II of Chattanooga, Tenn.; her mother, Dolores (Wallace) Dotson of Van Buren; one sister, Toni Copher of Van Buren; one brother, Randy Dotson of Mobile, Ala.; and five grandchildren, Marleigh Fountain, Arlo Vessels and Camden, Gage and Brantley Kuykendall.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial of cremains at a later date at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St. Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 17, 2019
