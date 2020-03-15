Home

Angela Rice


1964 - 2020
Angela Rice Obituary
Angela Rice
Angela Faye Rice was born March 18, 1964. She passed away March 13, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father, Delmas "Bud" Rice.
She is survived by her mother, Wilma Rice of Van Buren; a stepdaughter, Ashley Helms of Tulsa; two sisters, Vicki Bond of Wichita, Kan., and Denise Rice of Van Buren; two brothers, Scott Rice of Van Buren and Steve Rice of Fort Smith; two nieces; seven nephews; and a great-niece.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 16, 2020
