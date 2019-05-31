|
Angeline Cooper
Angeline Rose Harrison Cooper, 48, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro with burial at Forest Park Cemetery in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Jackie; three daughters, Treasure, China and Paris Cooper; a son, Jackie Cooper; four sisters, Molly Stanley, Tilly and Carrie Ward and Katherine Harrison; five brothers, Barney, Johnny and LeRoy Harrison and Michael and Louie Ward; and two grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on June 1, 2019
