Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
112 N Main St
Spiro, OK 74959
(918) 962-2555
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
112 N Main St
Spiro, OK 74959
Angeline Cooper


1970 - 2019
Angeline Cooper Obituary
Angeline Cooper
Angeline Rose Harrison Cooper was born Aug. 19, 1970, in Nebraska City, Neb., to Johnny and Myrtle (Whorton) Harrison and passed away May 26, 2019, in Fort Smith at the age of 48.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Jackie Cooper; daughters, Treasure Cooper, China Cooper and Paris Star Cooper; son, Jackie Cooper; sisters, Molly Stanley, Tilly Ward, Carrie Sue Ward and Katherine Harrison; brothers, Barney Harrison, Johnny Harrison, LeRoy Harrison, Michael Ward and Louie Ward; grandchildren, Chevy Harrison and Hezekiah Cooper; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and loved ones.
Angeline was preceded in death by her parents; Johnny and Myrtle Harrison; and granddaughter, Italy Cooper.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro with the Rev. Howard Jeffery officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Park Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
To sign Angeline's online guestbook, please visit www.mallorymartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on June 2, 2019
