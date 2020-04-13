|
|
Anita Kelley
Mary Anita Kelley, 73, of Jenny Lind passed from this life on April 7, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Sept. 17, 1946, in Jenny Lind to the late Charlie and Alice (Hornea) Moran. Mary graduated from Greenwood High School class of 1964. Mary loved gardening, bird watching and spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Scott; and a brother, John Sam Moran.
Mary is survived by two daughters, Lisa Hoard and husband Jeremy and Cynthia Thomas and fiancé Marshall Swearengin; four grandchildren, Billy Kelley, Amber Ford, Allison Chittenden and Rick Maciel; as well as 11 great-grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 14, 2020