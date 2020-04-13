Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Kelley


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita Kelley Obituary
Anita Kelley
Mary Anita Kelley, 73, of Jenny Lind passed from this life on April 7, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Sept. 17, 1946, in Jenny Lind to the late Charlie and Alice (Hornea) Moran. Mary graduated from Greenwood High School class of 1964. Mary loved gardening, bird watching and spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Scott; and a brother, John Sam Moran.
Mary is survived by two daughters, Lisa Hoard and husband Jeremy and Cynthia Thomas and fiancé Marshall Swearengin; four grandchildren, Billy Kelley, Amber Ford, Allison Chittenden and Rick Maciel; as well as 11 great-grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -