Anita Morse
Anita Morse
Anita Jane Morse, 84, of Alma went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born June 5, 1936, in Mulberry to Henry and Catherine Brewer. She was a hairdresser.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Morse, two sisters and two brothers.
She is survived by three daughters, Marlene Hudson, Aline Philpott and Alanna Baker, all of Alma; two sons, David Morse and James Morse, both of Alma; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Newberry Cemetery in Alma, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Josh Baker, Kenny Rushing, Nathan Galloher, Aaron Galloher, David Dean and Jimmy Figueroa.
Honorary pallbearers are Ruffus Reed, Ramon Phillips, James Henry Philpott, Elliot Slavik, and Joe Slavik.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
