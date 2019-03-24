|
|
Anita Stone
Anita Ruth Stone, of Flower Hill, Okla., was born Sept. 13, 2019, in Oklahoma City and passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Chaplain Vernon Stone; two sons, Justin Stone and Derrick Stone; three grandchildren, Anthony Scott Stone, Macie Brooke Stone and Hannah Grace Stone; one sister, Brenda Selman and husband Don; two brothers, Ronnie Churchwell and wife Bea and Johnnie Churchwell and wife Pam; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
Anita was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie B and Eula Mae Maize and was a member of Flower Hill Pentecostal Church of God.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Tecumseh Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Justin Stone, Derrick Stone, Todd Holliday, Johnnie Churchwell, Ronnie Churchwell, Tim Churchwell and Brent Churchwell.
Viewing hours will be noon to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 25, 2019