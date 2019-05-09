|
|
Anita Wilson
Anita Leora Wilson, age 87, of Sherwood, passed away May 6, 2019, at her home. She was born March 7, 1932, in Alma to Rhuel and Blake Edwards. Anita was a homemaker and loved gardening and cooking for her family. She enjoyed sewing and made the flags for the Sylvan Hills Color Guard in 2001.
She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Dena Faye Lancaster.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 62 years, William Wilson; daughter, Darla Wilson of North Little Rock; son-in-law, Spencer Lancaster of Sherwood; sister, Carol Reed of Connecticut; five grandchildren, Dena (Jim) Aulwes and Katie (Shane) Long, both of Sherwood, Kelsey (Asa) Shnaekel of Little Rock and Savannah Lancaster and Skyler Lancaster, both of Sherwood; four great-grandchildren, Cassandra Aulwes, Mason Aulwes, Connor Long and Nicholas Long; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Griffin Leggett Rest Hills in North Little Rock.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Arkansas Rice Depot online at www.arkansasfoodbank.org.
Published in Times Record on May 10, 2019