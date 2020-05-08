Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
U.S. National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Clark


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Clark Obituary
Ann Clark
Ann Clark, 98, passed away May 7, 2020. She was born March 16, 1922, in Blocker, Okla., to Elmer Leon Brown and Della Leona (Boston) Brown. Ann retired from Arkansas Casket Co. and was a member of Temple Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ambrose Richard Clark.
She is survived a sister, Opal Lee Nelson of Tahlequah, Okla.; a niece, Beverly Stallings of Fort Smith; and several other nieces and nephews.
Private burial will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be sent to Temple Baptist Church, 5100 S. 31st St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -