Ann Clark
Ann Clark, 98, passed away May 7, 2020. She was born March 16, 1922, in Blocker, Okla., to Elmer Leon Brown and Della Leona (Boston) Brown. Ann retired from Arkansas Casket Co. and was a member of Temple Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ambrose Richard Clark.
She is survived a sister, Opal Lee Nelson of Tahlequah, Okla.; a niece, Beverly Stallings of Fort Smith; and several other nieces and nephews.
Private burial will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be sent to Temple Baptist Church, 5100 S. 31st St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in Times Record on May 9, 2020