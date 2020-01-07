Home

Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church
Bay St. Louis, AR
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church
Bay St. Louis, AR
Ann Farr Obituary
Ann Farr
Ann Reith Farr, 86, of Bay St. Louis, Miss., passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Slidell, La. She was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis. She was a very strong, loving and giving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt who fiercely loved her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Farr; her parents, Robert and Louise Spanke Reith; a brother, William Reith; and three sisters, Louise Wewers, Rose Bontemps and Gertrude Eckart.
She is survived by her two sons, Stuart Farr (Lena) of Pass Christian, Miss., and Scott Farr (Erin) of St. Rose, La.; three daughters, Sharon Farr of Metairie, La., Kellye O'Flarity (Timothy) of Slidell and Stacie Bourgeois (Lamar) of Metairie, La.; two brothers, Anton Reith (Rosemary) and Robert Reith (Mary), both of Fort Smith; a sister, Mary Maestri of Fort Smith; eight grandchildren, Amanda, Brandon, Erin, Stephen, Justin, Elise, Madeline and Jack; five great-grandchildren, Beau, Stella, Kate, Brody and Luke; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis. Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be at noon Friday with burial to follow at Gulf Coast Memorial Cemetery in Bay St. Louis.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to the , 1380 Livingston Lane, Jackson, MS 39213; or the , 2159 E. Pass Road, Unit A, Gulfport, MS 39507.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 9, 2020
