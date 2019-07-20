|
|
Ann Goswick
Ann E. Goswick, age 68, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Albuquerque, N.M. She was born in Fort Smith on Nov. 9, 1950, to Bob Aston and Bobbie Jenkins. She attended Northside High School in Fort Smith and graduated in 1968. She went on to attend the University of Arkansas ar Fayetteville, where she earned her Bachelor of Mathematics degree in December of 1971, then went on to earn her Master of Science in Mathematics degree in 1977 with Phi Beta Kappa honors.She went on to a career as a teacher, which spanned over 38 years, teaching 12 years at Northside High School in Fort Smith and 26 years at Sandia High School in Albuquerque until she retired in 2018. She always loved and was passionate about teaching and mentoring her students. She was also the founder and coordinator of the International Baccalaureate program at Sandia High School.
During her time at the university, she met the love of her life, Dennes Goswick, and married him on Dec. 18, 1971, in Fort Smith. They were married over 48 years.
Ann's hobbies included reading, attending concerts, driving her red convertible Camaro and traveling with Dennes. She was also a member and elder of Covenant Presbyterian Church for over 26 years, where she acted as the wedding coordinator.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Adam M. Goswick.
Ann is survived by her husband, Dennes Goswick; and son, Sam (Raven) Goswick.
Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 9315 Candelaria Road N.E., Albuquerque, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Ann's honor to Adam M. Goswick Endowed Memorial Scholarship online at https://advancement.nmt.edu/sslpage.aspx?pid=275.
Arrangements are under the direction of Daniels Family Funeral Services, 7601 Wyoming Blvd N.E., Albuquerque, NM 87109, (505) 821-0010.
Published in Times Record on July 21, 2019