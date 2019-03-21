|
Ann Johnson
Ann Johnson, 78, of Fort Smith passed from this life March 18, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born July 25, 1940, in Springfield, Mo., to the late Herschel and Alphia May Rush. Ann's passion for flowers was evident in her yard and garden. Yet her love of gardening was second to the love she had for her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Vic; one daughter, LeAnn and her husband Tommy Simms of Fort Smith; one son, Mitch Whitfield of Van Buren; her grandson, Grant Simms;, and her granddaughter, Kelsey and her husband Benjamin James.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 22, 2019