Ann Kennedy
Ann Kennedy, 68, of Mountainburg passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Oct. 9, 1951, in Piggott to the late William and Mary Preston.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Kennedy of the home; a sister, Polly Preston of Fort Smith; and two nephews, Bill and Brad Vann.
Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on May 5, 2020