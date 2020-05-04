Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Kennedy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Kennedy Obituary
Ann Kennedy
Ann Kennedy, 68, of Mountainburg passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Oct. 9, 1951, in Piggott to the late William and Mary Preston.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Kennedy of the home; a sister, Polly Preston of Fort Smith; and two nephews, Bill and Brad Vann.
Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -