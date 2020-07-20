1/1
Ann Lipe
{ "" }
Ann Lipe
Ann Lipe, 94, of Van Buren passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at a local nursing home. She was born Aug. 25, 1925, in Johnstown, Pa., to John and Ann Turcheck. She was a nurses aide at Crawford County Hospital and a loving, caring mother to her 13 children.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Lipe; a son, John Lipe; and a brother, John Turcheck.
Survivors include four daughters, Donna Arnette of Georgia, Ann Marie Rankin of Van Buren, Kaylonni Bordelon of Fort Smith and Kari Ann Lipe of California; eight sons, Rick, Bill, Dave, Dana and Kevin Lipe, all of Van Buren, Robert Lipe of Cedarville, Gary Lipe of Springdale and Richard Lipe of Searcy; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Family-held memorial will at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
