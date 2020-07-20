Ann Lipe
Ann Lipe, 94, of Van Buren passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at a local nursing home. She was born Aug. 25, 1925, in Johnstown, Pa., to John and Ann Turcheck. She was a nurses aide at Crawford County Hospital and a loving, caring mother to her 13 children.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Lipe; a son, John Lipe; and a brother, John Turcheck.
Survivors include four daughters, Donna Arnette of Georgia, Ann Marie Rankin of Van Buren, Kaylonni Bordelon of Fort Smith and Kari Ann Lipe of California; eight sons, Rick, Bill, Dave, Dana and Kevin Lipe, all of Van Buren, Robert Lipe of Cedarville, Gary Lipe of Springdale and Richard Lipe of Searcy; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Family-held memorial will at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com
.