|
|
Ann Rose
Ann M. Rose, 95, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. She was born Sept. 5, 1923, in Madison, N.J., to the late Neil and Elsie Lepre. She was of the Catholic faith and a member of the Moose Lodge and New Jersey Retirees' Education Association. She retired from Morristown Schools after 45 years of service.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Rose; two daughters, Jean McCracken and June Ann Demeritt; a son, Harry Jones; one sister, Mary Egerer; and her brother Neil "Walt" Lepre.
Ann is survived by her daughter, Leona Caputo of Fort Smith; two sons, Gilbert Jones and wife Kathy of Georgetown, S.C., and Richard Jones and wife Dottie of Pueblo West, Colo.; six grandchildren; and many reat grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation is under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at .
To send online condolences and memories, please visit www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 25, 2019