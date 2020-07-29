1/1
Ann Scott
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Scott
Ann Scott, 79, of Paris passed away Monday July 27, 2020. She was born July 15, 1941, in Altus to Arvel Otto Honea and Gloria Lee (Martin) Honea. Ann attended Assembly of God Church in Paris and worked in home health for many years.
She was preceded in death by her father and a grandson, Chris Parker.
Left to cherish her memory is two sons, Ken Hice and wife Regina of Ozark and Michael Hice and wife Madeline of Paris; a daughter, Cathy Parker and husband Ted of Charleston; her mother, Gloria Lee Martin Honea; a sister, Lois Rogers of Paris; two brothers, Gaylen Honea of Paris and Roger Honea of Ozark; three grandchildren, Cody Hice, Brittany Bornmann and Keesha Parker; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at Smith Mortuary Chapel in Charleston with the Rev. Bill Van Meter officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Charleston, under the direction of Smith Mortuary.
Viewing will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Mark Scott, Cody Hice, Ron Hutchins, Ryan Bornmann, Gaylen Honea and Dale Dikeman.
Online condolences may be made at www.smithmortuaryinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary Inc
22 N Greenwood
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-2212
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Mortuary Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved