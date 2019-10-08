Home

Vera Ann Steele Smith, cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the age of 76. She was a resident of Grosse Tete, La., and a native of Baton Rouge, La. Ann was an honor graduate and cheerleader at Istrouma High School class of 1961. She made a career in the insurance industry. She attended Grosse Tete Baptist Church for decades and later attended Bethany World Prayer Center in Baton Rouge. Ann had the spiritual gift of service; she loved and served her family, children and others like none other.
Ann was a daughter of the late James Andrew Steele and Ruth Edith Steele. She was also preceded in death by a son, Thomas Joseph Lubecke; and two brothers, Lee and Ray Steele.
Ann is survived by her two children, Dara C. Kleinpeter and husband Jerry "Brother" Kleinpeter of Grosse Tete and Clifton D. Cabaness II and wife Marcy M. Cabaness of Fort Smith; five grandchildren, Trinity, Thomas and Geneva Lubecke and Claire and Anna Beth Cabaness; a sister, Stella Patrice LeBlanc of Lakeland, La.; and a brother, Jerry Claude Steele and wife Jane of Gonzales, La.
Vistation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen, La. and will resume at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, until religious service begins at 10am, conducted by the Rev. Robert Lawrence.
Special thanks to her caregiver Trina at The Woodleigh for her loving care and devotion.
Memorial donations may be made in Ann's honor to Grosse Tete Baptist Church, 18285 Highway 77, Grosse Tete, LA 70740.
Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
