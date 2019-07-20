|
|
Ann Smola
Anna "Ann" Faye Smola, 76, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock. She was born Jan. 7, 1943, in Minden, La., to J.F. and Virgie Mae (Herriage) Roberts. She was a homemaker and a member and former Eucharistic Minister at Christ the King Catholic Church.
Memorial Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church with burial of cremains at a later date at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Bruce of the home; a daughter, Lynn Joslin of Conneaut, Ohio; three grandchildren, Ashlea, Steven and Amber Joslin; and one great-grandchild, Julian Joslin.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on July 21, 2019