Ann Young
Elizabeth Ann Young, 75, of Booneville, passed from this life Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Booneville. She was born Aug. 15, 1943, in Paris to the late L.K. and Helen Fern (Gattis) Carpenter. She was a mother and homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church in Booneville, Ladies Book Club and Roadrunners and a former member of Booneville Riding Club. She loved volunteering for anything that needed to be done.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Young; one son, Louis "Tootie" Lee Napier; one grandson, Ethan Napier; two brothers, Kenneth and John Carpenter; and her parents before mentioned.
Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Booneville with burial at Springhill Cemetery in Chismville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Roberts Funeral Home.
She is survived by one son, Andy Napier (Lisa) of Booneville; two daughters, Debbie Napier (Mary) of Mansfield and Ronda Young (Randy) of Booneville; two brothers, Harold Ray Carpenter and Alton Carpenter, both of Springfield, Mo.; nine grandchildren, Heath, Casey, Josh, John, Trey, Mia, Trent, Brandy and Anthony; 21 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Heath and Casey Lunsford, Trent Goff, Josh and Anthony Napier, Jeremy Ryan, Brandy Ryan and Mia Napier.
Honorary pallbearers are her great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids.
Ann lived her life for faith, family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist church Children's Ministries, P.O. Box 328, Booneville, AR 72927.
Online guestbook is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Times Record on May 12, 2019