Anna Blake
Anna J. Blake, 94, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at a local nursing home. She was a homemaker and attended City Heights Methodist Church in Van Buren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clint and Ella (Reed) Trentham; one son, Fred Blake; three sisters; and seven brothers.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by one daughter, Margie Owen and husband Tim of Huntsville, Ala.; two sons, Robert Blake and wife Beth and John Blake, all of Van Buren; six grandchildren, Levi, Shaun, William, Ryan, Carrie and Heather; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Chris Proctor, William Blake, Mike Murphy, Clint Trentham, Tim Trentham and Bert Trentham.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 20, 2019