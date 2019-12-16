|
|
Anna Katcher
Anna Maude Katcher, age 92, of Grove, Okla., passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Grandwood Assisted Living Center in Grove. She was born May 9, 1927, to the late James Worthington McDonald and Mable Walton McDonald.
Anna married Glenn Warren Katcher on July 5, 1949, in Rockford, Ill. He preceded her in death on Feb. 25, 2017.
Survivors include two daughters, Linda Kanak and husband Robert of Grand Lake, Okla., and Barbara Tolopilo and husband Henry, Santa Clarita, Calif.; two sons, Dale Katcher and wife Charlotte of Bowling Green, Ohio, and Rex Katcher Sr. and wife Debbie of Garrison, Iowa; 12 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service is planned for 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Fort Smith, with the Rev. Steven Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 5–7 p.m. at Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home in Grove.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 18, 2019