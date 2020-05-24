Home

McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Anna Lewis


1924 - 2020
Anna Lewis Obituary
Anna Lewis
Anna "Tooter" Louise Lewis, 96, of Greenwood passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at her home. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Oscar Dean Dalton Sr. and Charles Buford Lewis; a son, Oscar Dean Dalton Jr.; and a daughter, Dianna Kay Price.
She is survived by a granddaughter, Christie Dalton Wiseman and husband Gaylon Jr. of Greenwood; a sister, Dortha Faye Dyer of Greenwood; and two great-grandchildren, Averie Dalton Driscoll and Lanie Jeyne Driscoll.
Private graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 26 at Evans Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be noon to 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on May 25, 2020
