Anna Shackelford
Anna Marie Shackelford, 88, of Muldrow passed away Feb. 23, 2020, in Barling. She was born Oct. 12, 1932, in Redland, Okla., to Beulah Lea (Pemberton) Bethel and Louie Lawton Bethel. She married Harold "Dean" Shackelford on Sept. 12, 1953, in Muldrow. He preceded her in death on Aug. 22, 2017. Mrs. Shackelford was a retired teacher for Roland Public Schools and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Muldrow.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Naomi Ruth Shedrow.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Terri and Mark Magnani of Fort Smith; a son and daughter-in-law, David and Adele Shackelford of Park Hill, Okla.; a sister, Talitha Daily of Muldrow; and several other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Trinity United Methodist Church with burial to follow at Memory Garden Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity United Methodist Church, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 430, Muldrow, OK 74948.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 25, 2020