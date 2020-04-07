Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel - Greenwood
2911 W Hwy 10
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2500
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel - Greenwood
2911 W Hwy 10
Greenwood, AR 72936
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Old Union Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Slavens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Slavens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Slavens Obituary
Anna Slavens
Anna Mae Slavens, of Hackett, got her wings on April 6, 2020. She retired from Rheem. She loved her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by a son, Doyle Slavens.
She is survived by three sons, Gary, Frankie and Harold Slavens; five daughters, Susie Cole, Brenda Neal, Connie Trammell (Don) Teresa Holt and Kaye Slavens; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 11 at Old Union Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Greenwood.
Public viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 2911 W. AR 10, Greenwood.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Darrell Neal, Jamie, Clint, Cody and Nick Slavens and Lucas Graham.
Honorary pallbearers are Curtis Holt and Heath and A.J. Gillion.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -