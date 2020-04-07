|
|
Anna Slavens
Anna Mae Slavens, of Hackett, got her wings on April 6, 2020. She retired from Rheem. She loved her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by a son, Doyle Slavens.
She is survived by three sons, Gary, Frankie and Harold Slavens; five daughters, Susie Cole, Brenda Neal, Connie Trammell (Don) Teresa Holt and Kaye Slavens; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 11 at Old Union Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Greenwood.
Public viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 2911 W. AR 10, Greenwood.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Darrell Neal, Jamie, Clint, Cody and Nick Slavens and Lucas Graham.
Honorary pallbearers are Curtis Holt and Heath and A.J. Gillion.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 10, 2020