Anna Tankersley
Anna Perkins Tankersley passed from this Earth to be with the Lord on June 16, 2019, at the age of 86 years old. Anna was born Aug. 29, 1932, to Bill and Bertha Perkins of Pocola. She had five brothers, A.H., Billy, Amos, Henry and Howard; and two sisters, Esta and Ollie Perkins. Anna worked from youth to retirement. She worked at Baldor, Greenwood Industries and Pink Bud Nursing Home in the cafeteria for many years.
She is survived by two daughters, Gail Graham of Mansfield and Bobbi Gann of Hackett; one son, Elmer Tankersley of Cameron; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Anna is having a family reunion in heaven with those that have gone before her: her husband, Bobby Tankersley; daughter, Robbi Tankersley; sons, Raymond and Lori Levi Tankersley; and great-grandson, Daxtan Byrd.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Community Free Will Baptist Church, off Highway 120 in Rock Island, with burial at Macedonia Cemetery in Pocola, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Wesley and Eric Byrd, David and Steven Graham and Cliff Tankersley and her son, Elmer Tankersley.
Published in Times Record on June 19, 2019