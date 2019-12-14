|
Annabelle Miller
Annabelle Lee (Pozza) Miller, 91, was welcomed into heaven on Dec. 11, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Dec. 1, 1928, in Tonitown to Hugo D. Pozza and Lucy (Ardemagni) Pozza, whose parents were some of the first Italian settlers from Recoaro Terme, Italy. She graduated from St. Joseph school in Tontitown and was a 1946 graduate of Springdale High School.
She was accepted into St. Edward School of Nursing in Fort Smith and after graduation, Annabelle began working at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Fayetteville. She then moved to Fort Smith, where she began working with Drs. Hawkins and Foster at Cooper Clinic as their surgical nurse before embarking on her biggest adventure — moving to California, where she was employed by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she excelled and was chosen to do special duty as a private nurse to Sammy Davis Jr.
Annabelle married Myrle "Ted" Miller, started her family and was an oncology nurse at Little Company of Mary Hospital, eventually becoming a charge nurse. Wanting to return home to be closer to her family, she accepted a position at St. Edward Mercy Medical Center where she eventually became nursing supervisor for 20 years before retiring. Her accomplished nursing career spanned over 50 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and two brothers, John Hugo and Felix Pozza.
She is survived by three daughters, Stacie Falls and husband Mike of Rogers, Kelli Miller of Fort Smith and Courtney Koch and husband Tim of Fayetteville; a son, Sean Miller and wife Jacqueline of Los Angeles; a first cousin, Tommy Caldarera and wife Dorothy; nine grandchildren, Emily Johnson and husband Aaron, Jordan Falls, Mackenzie Miller, Grant Koch, Anna Koch, James Robert Miller, Charles Miller and twins John and Peter Miller; and three nieces, Cindy Whitaker, Sheryl Pozza and Tracy Reed.
Her foundation was her Catholic faith, her love of the Mass and the holy sacraments, all in which she instilled in her children. The loves of her life included her family, her children and her never-ending compassion for healing and consoling not only the sick but also the families in their most difficult times. She loved music, to dance, sing in the Tontitown choir with her mother, Lucia, who was the organist, fashion and "dressing to the nines." She longed for beautiful clouds in the sky and sunny days. She was a true a reflection of one of her favorite artists, Nat King Cole, and his song "Unforgettable."
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with the rosary said at 7 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Tonitown, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Tonitown.
Memorials may be made to Tonitown Historical Museum, St. Joseph Catholic Church or Heart of Hospice in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 15, 2019